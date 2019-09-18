West Yorkshire's first dedicated gaming bar set to open in Leeds

A new gaming bar dedicated to video games, e-sports and board games is set to open in Leeds later this month.

Pixel Bar claim to be West Yorkshire's first dedicated gaming bar and will open on Great George Street in the city centre.

The bar will have 12 high-spec gaming PCs, six console booths plus a unique cocktail menu inspired by gaming.

It will also have a number of board games and a 'Dungeons and Dragons' table which is being carefully handcrafted for the bar, as well as custom artwork painted around the venue.

Pixel Bar was set to open on Saturday but the launch has now been pushed back a week to Saturday, September 28 due to internet issues.

Staff say they are using the week to make the launch 'even bigger and better' and will extend their 2-4-1 offer on cocktails until 9pm on the launch day.

