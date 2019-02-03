West Yorkshire Police will no longer take lost keys, watches or bikes as it changes lost property policy

West Yorkshire Police won't be accepting all lost and found property after national guidelines changed on February 1.
Police will continue to accept mobile phones, high value items and anything dangerous, however people who have found items such as ID or bank cards will be advised to hand those in elsewhere.
Police will continue to accept the following:
Mobile telephones
High value jewellery and possessions
MP3 Players
Cash
Computers
Firearms/Shotguns, ammunition, explosives, chemicals, toxins, drugs or poisons or anything dangerous must be reported to a member of staff immediately
Police will still accept the following items but will ask that people go first to the relevant agency, for example the bank or the DVLA:
Bank Card, Identity Cards, Personal documentation
Birth marriage and death certificates
British Passports, foreign passports, driving licences and other identity documents
UK driving licences
Police will not accept:
Bicycles
Empty handbags, bags, wallets and purses
Cases
Clothing
Perishable goods
Animals
Rubbish/Waste
Umbrellas
Keys
Spectacles
Watches
Jewellery
David Peach the Force Helpdesk Manager for West Yorkshire Police said: "From not accepting low value property such as handbags, wallets, clothing and perishable goods it will save police officers and staff hours of time, experience shows that these type of items are rarely repatriated with the owner.
"The changes have come from the National Police Chiefs Council and all Police forces are following the same guidelines.
"If you have any questions the force has a dedicated webpage answering any questions members of the public have."