West Yorkshire Police send message of support to officer sprayed with ammonia fluid

West Yorkshire Police have sent a message of support to an officer seriously injured after being sprayed with ammonia fluid while attending an emergency call.

The Wakefield District Patrol Team said they were "absolutely disgusted" after the officer, from Lancashire Police, was seriously hurt in the attack earlier on Tuesday.

The injured officer, who is receiving treatment for serious damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system, was one of seven who were sprayed with the substance after forcing entry to a building in Darwen, following a call reporting a domestic incident.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man from Darwen, escaped through a first floor window but was arrested a short time later and is being held on suspicion of of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Taking to Twitter to express their anger and shock, the Wakefield District Patrol Team tweeted: "Absolutely disgusted to hear that colleagues from across (a few) borders have been hospitalised due to being sprayed with Ammonia....this is not what any of us joined the Police for. We wish all involved a speedy recovery."

A Lancashire police spokeswoman described the incident, which happened at 2am on Tuesday, as "shocking".

Superintendent Andrea Barrow said: "My thoughts are with him and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work."

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: "My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people."

Police enquiries are ongoing.