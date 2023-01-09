Callum McHugh, 28, was reported missing from Morley at about 1.45am today (Friday). He is known to regularly frequent Wakefield and was last seen in the Newmillerdam area of the city.

Callum is described as a 6ft 1inches tall, white, of slim build with short dark brown hair and a brown beard. He is thought to be travelling on a black and white bicycle.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about Callum and ask that anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts calls West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online at using the Live Chat facility, quoting reference 0072 of January 9.