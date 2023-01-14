Leeds CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about David, who was reported missing during the evening of Friday 13 from the Farnley area.

David was last seen in the Brett Gardens area of Beeston and police are searching across the Leeds area for him. He is described as white 6ft ins tall, of medium build with black and grey short hair at the sides and a grey beard.

The 47-year-old was last seen wearing glasses, a blue and grey stripey top with a collar, dark blue jacket, grey trousers and black and white trainers.

David was last seen in the Brett Gardens area of Beeston