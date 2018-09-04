West Yorkshire police chief Mabs Hussain lands new job in Manchester

A WEST Yorkshire Police chief is to move across the Pennines to become Assistant Chief Constable at Greater Manchester Police.

Mabs Hussain started his career in uniform in Bradford and progressed through the ranks, working as a detective and temporary Commander for Leeds before becoming the District Commander for Wakefield in 2016.

He was awarded the MBE for services to policing in the Queen's Birthday Honours earlier this year.

Mr Hussain said: “I’m thrilled to have been given this opportunity. I have great admiration for the work Greater Manchester Police has done for some time, knowing they are a similar size to West Yorkshire Police and respecting the way they have responded to particularly challenging times over the years. Their commitment to public service and the demands I can expect to face in my new role were all things which appealed to me to join the Greater Manchester Police family.

“I am immensely proud of my time at West Yorkshire Police but look forward to a new challenge at Greater Manchester Police.”

Greater Manchester’s Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mabs to the Greater Manchester Police family. He is an extremely experienced officer and he will help us to continue to drive the force forward.

“His background in large events and serious crime will help us continue to protect the people of Greater Manchester and his work around local policing will help us work our communities to keep everyone safe. I look forward to welcoming him to the force in the coming weeks.”