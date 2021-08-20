Yorkshire Brain Tumour Charity and Otley Rugby Union Football Club successfully applied for the funding through Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

Supporting people of all ages living with, or affected by, a brain tumour across the region, Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity will use the donation to provides financial assistance and emotional guidance to families with a child at Leeds Children’s Hospital, while Otley Rugby club’s funds will go towards essential club house repairs.

Marie Peacock from Yorkshire Brain Tumour Charity said: “This last year has been tough for those we assist, and we have seen an increase in demand of 161 per cent for our support. This funding will help support our bridging grants for those families incurring additional hospital stay cost when their child undergoes treatment at Leeds Children’s Hospital. It will also help to fund our face-to-face support groups which really help people to cope during such difficult times.”

Representatives from the Yorkshire Brain Tumour Society.

Elizabeth Fox, commercial manager at Otley Rugby club added: “We are immensely grateful to Persimmon. Due to the Covid -19 restrictions our volunteers have not been able to maintain the fabric of the building as regularly as they could before. The donation will enable us to repair a hole in the ceiling to our changing rooms, ready for the new season.”

ersimmon Homes West Yorkshire makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month to grassroots groups and charities.