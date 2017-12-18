West Leeds business wins ‘franchise of the year’

Have your say

A Pudsey-based mobile phone franchise has been recognised with a national award.

BAK & Southern Connections Ltd is ending the year on a high after achieving the O2 Franchise of the Year 2017 in Liverpool earlier this month.

Business owners Chris Wain and Babar Khan run one of the largest O2 franchises in the UK, operating eighteen stores across the North East, North Yorkshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and Dorset and two business centres centralised from the company’s head office at New Pudsey Court.

Managing director Mr Khan said: “We look forward as a company to the year ahead and strive to further the business, through expansion and excellent performance.”

The business runs a workforce of 150 across the country and sells mobile phones, tablets, broadband, accessory ranges and more.