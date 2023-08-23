Road closures have been put in place across Leeds this morning after a man fell from a bridge.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes after a man fell from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. The A660 bypass is currently closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge is closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.49am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way in Otley. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.