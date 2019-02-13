Welsh rockers among returnees to Slam Dunk festival

Slam Dunk festival veterans Neck Deep are among a wave of final names added to this year’s line-up.

The Welsh rockers, pictured here at Slam Dunk in 2016, also appeared at the festival in 2017.

Also added to the finalised line-up are As It Is, A Loss For Words, Grandson, and many more. Henry Cox, of Boston Manor, who are also returning to the festival, said: “We’re very excited to be playing Slam Dunk again this year; it’s one of our favourite UK festivals. We’re gonna make it one to remember.”

Patty Walters, of As It Is, who are also returning, said: “I’ve been attending Slam Dunk as a fan for nearly ten years now, and this year won’t be any different with such an unreal lineup of bands.“

Tickets are now on sale for the festival, which takes place at Temple Newsam Park on May 25.