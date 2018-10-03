Welcome to Leeds: Websites aid new arrivals to city

Have your say

Two new websites have been launched to provide people who have recently moved to Leeds from other countries with important information.

The ‘Leeds Transition Guide’ and ‘New to Leeds’ sites tell users about the variety of services that are available in the city, as well as provide advice on health and housing matters.

Leeds City Council (LCC) has commissioned local charities Touchstone and Leeds Asylum Seekers’ Support Network to develop the websites.

The experiences of refugees and migrants in Leeds have played an important part in the development of both websites.

Migrant Getachew Obse was one of the people consulted with the development of the sites.

He said: “The website has a lot of information and is attractive to use.

SERVICE: The two new websites are now live.

“I would have definitely used something like this when I moved to Leeds.”

Coun Debra Coupar, LCC’s deputy leader and executive member for communities, said: “These websites will enhance our approach to welcoming new people to Leeds.

“They are part of a larger programme of migration work that is being delivered by the council along with key partners.

“The Leeds Transition Guide and the New to Leeds websites both feature a wide range of topics to help people settle into life in Leeds with translation options provided in 20 community languages.”

To view the websites, visit www.transitionguide.org and www.newtoleeds.org.