Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.

In general, there will be mist and low cloud clearing to sunny spells throughout the weekend.

Sunday set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place throughout most of the day

Friday June 1

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 14°C

Mist, fog, and low cloud becoming confined to the coast with good spells of sunshine developing and just the risk of an isolated shower. Cooler again near coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Saturday June 2

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 14°C

Sunny spells and scattered showers over the weekend, perhaps the odd heavier one on Saturday.

Most of Saturday is set to be cloudy and overcast, with some sunny sunny intervals, light rain showers and the odd heavier rain shower.

Sunday June 3

Highs of: 22°C

Lows of: 13°C

Sunny spells and scattered showers over the weekend, with Sunday set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place throughout most of the day.

Monday is also set to be mainly dry with some sunshine developing, but feeling fresher, especially in the east.