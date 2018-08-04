Weekend family time is best

Sophie and Ben Booker have been married for four years and have a son Rhys Booker, aged two. Ben is sales manager at Track Unit and Sophie is a Personal Assistant at Stockeld Park.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Somehow convince them it is their idea or a really fun game.

What family task takes you the longest? Washing and ironing - it’s never ending!

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? Not really a single thing but the amount of times I have discussed poo with a stranger/work college is something I would never have imagined before having kids.

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? People who do not pick up their dogs mess, especially in children’s playing fields.

What’s your favourite family day out? Stockeld Park or Cannon Hall Farm.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? Rhys loves trains so we take the dogs for a walk at Bluebell woods which has a train line at the end. The dogs get to have a walk and Rhys get to see the trains it’s win win!

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Never having a lay in and trying not to laugh when your little one has done something naughty but really funny.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Tidy up after playtime, settle down to a good series while having tea. Blindspot is our current choice.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? TGI Fridays is always great with young ones, they are very accommodating and it’s quite a loud restaurant so you don’t feel awkward if your child is making lots of noise.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Family time! We try to do something altogether every weekend.

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds? A few more child friendly restaurants in the centre, other than that I wouldn’t change a thing!

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? His favourite is savoury rice followed by strawberries and blueberries.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? Always cook extra, you can have it for lunch the next day or freeze it for another time.

One family member’s proudest achievement? Sophie represented Great Britain on her horse Alfie in the under 21’s European Eventing Championships.

What one item can you not live without? Baby wipes they are brilliant for any job and lip balm.

What can your children not live without? A bed time story, he gets to choose his book before bedtime and will often take it to bed with him.

Child’s favourite book and author. Rhys loves trains and animals so we have a selection of books. His favourite at the moment is the cat and the mouse and the runaway train by Peter Bently.

