Yorkshire weather forecast: Heavy rain set to return on Friday as region hit by flooding

Vehicles try to pass deep flood water as it rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield (Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS)

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain on Thursday as torrential downpours caused flooded roads and rail lines.

River levels are continuing to rise and severe flood warnings have been issued in South Yorkshire.

Friday forecast for Yorkshire

The Met Office predicts that most areas will enjoy spells of sunshine through the day, but here is a risk of showers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rain will be heavy in some areas, mainly towards the east.

It will feel breezy this morning with winds gradually easing.

Temperatures will be around 9C but it will feel chilly in the wind.

Ovenight, any isolated showers will ease leaving a dry night with largely clear skies.

A few mist or fog patches are possible in some areas and it will be cold, with a widespread frost.

Minimum temperatures will be as low as -2C.

Saturday forecast for Yorkshire

The Met Office forecasts that fog patches will lift on Saturday morning leaving a fine and dry start, with sunshine throughout the morning.

Cloud will thicken through the afternoon, but it should remain dry.

It will feel cold, with temperatures around 6C.

Long-term weather forecast for Yorkshire

The Met Office forecast for Sunday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 12 says: "Mainly dry on Sunday with sunny spells.

"Rain will spread eastwards on Monday, with sunshine and blustery showers following.