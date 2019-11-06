Weather warning in place as prolonged heavy rain to hit Leeds tomorrow

Met Office officials said that the downpour will start at 4am on Thursday morning and last all day, easing up in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thursday will be a wet day, with persistent and heavy outbreaks of rain.

Maximum temperatures will be nine degrees.

Heavy rain is set to last all day in Leeds on Thursday.

The yellow weather warning is in place from Thursday 6am until Friday 6am.