Weather warning in place as prolonged heavy rain to hit Leeds tomorrow
A yellow weather warning is in place as prolonged and heavy rain is set to hit Leeds tomorrow.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:19 pm
Met Office officials said that the downpour will start at 4am on Thursday morning and last all day, easing up in the early hours of Friday morning.
Thursday will be a wet day, with persistent and heavy outbreaks of rain.
Maximum temperatures will be nine degrees.
The yellow weather warning is in place from Thursday 6am until Friday 6am.
There are no current flood alerts in Yorkshire.