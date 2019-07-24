Weather warning issued as Leeds set to bake in sizzling 35 degree heat on Thursday

Leeds will get even hotter this week as the mercury is set to rise to 35 degrees on Thursday.

Temperatures are set to peak in the late afternoon as the heatwave continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm covering Leeds.

The weather warning starts at 3pm on Thursday and finishes at 4am on Friday.

It predicts hot weather sparking scattered thunderstorms later on Thursday, continuing overnight, throughout much of the country.

The Met Office says that where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is also the chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind

Councils are urging the public to take all necessary health precautions during the hot weather.

The Local Government Association, representing councils in England and Wales, warned that the elderly and those with heart and respiratory problems were most at risk.

Social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff will be on high alert to support those who might be struggling, the LGA said.

Council staff will be making extra visits to vulnerable people, but the public is urged to call on friends and family too.

The LGA said more than 2,000 people in England died due to extreme temperatures during the 2003 heatwave.