Weather forecast for Leeds as two areas expected to flood

Wet weather in Leeds.

Two flood warnings are currently in place around Farnley and Pudsey , where 'flooding is expected' and 'immediate action is required', according to the Environment Agency.

The areas around Tyersal and Pudsey Beck at Pudsey and Wortley Beck from Corn Mill Lodge Hotel to Butt Lane by Farnley Reservoir have been told they are at risk of flooding.

A statement on the Environment Agency's website reads: "Areas most at risk are properties on Pudsey Road to Butt Lane, including Corn Mill Lodge Hotel.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to remain high until 9am on Friday. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and our incident room is open."

