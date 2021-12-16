Weather forecast for Leeds today and the weekend

It is set to be a dry and mild day today in Leeds after a chilly start.

By Mark Lavery
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:45 am
Leeds city centre Photo: AdobeStock

The Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Thurs Dec 16) is for variable cloud with bright or occasional sunny spells throughout.

The maximum temperature is set to be 11 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

High pressure will be in charge this weekend with largely settled weather in Leeds

It will be dry and cloudy, with occasional brighter spells.

It will be mild at first, but gradually cooling down. Risk of frost and fog overnight.

