Weather forecast for Leeds today and the weekend
It is set to be a dry and mild day today in Leeds after a chilly start.
The Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Thurs Dec 16) is for variable cloud with bright or occasional sunny spells throughout.
The maximum temperature is set to be 11 °C.
Read More
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
High pressure will be in charge this weekend with largely settled weather in Leeds
It will be dry and cloudy, with occasional brighter spells.
It will be mild at first, but gradually cooling down. Risk of frost and fog overnight.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.