Leeds city centre Photo: AdobeStock

The Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Thurs Dec 16) is for variable cloud with bright or occasional sunny spells throughout.

The maximum temperature is set to be 11 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

High pressure will be in charge this weekend with largely settled weather in Leeds

It will be dry and cloudy, with occasional brighter spells.

It will be mild at first, but gradually cooling down. Risk of frost and fog overnight.