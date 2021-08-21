Urgent weather warning issued for Yorkshire as heavy showers set to cause flooding and traffic chaos

Thunderstorms are heading to Leeds cc SWNS

The Met Office has issued the 'Yellow Thunderstorm' warning for between 12pm and 10pm today.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, the service said.

Thousands of Leeds United fans are heading to Elland Road from across the country and beyond for the 3pm kick-off today and may face traffic issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays to train services are also possible according to the warning.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur according to the warning.