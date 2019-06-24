Thunderstorms turn into blazing sunshine as Met Office predicts weekend heatwave in Leeds

Have your say

It could be a scorcher for Leeds this weekend, as temperatures are expected to rise to 25 degrees by Saturday.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office for Monday evening, with rain expected into Tuesday. It is the second time in a week that thunder and lightning has been forecast for Leeds.

The sunshine is coming back to Leeds

When will the rain clear?

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday says: “Rain, often heavy and sometimes thundery, gradually clears away northwards, leaving a legacy of low cloud, hill fog and light rain.

“Later in the afternoon the rain mostly dies away.”

When will the heatwave hit?

It could be worth making beach plans for this weekend - it's going to get hot

Temperatures will rise to around 20 degrees by Wednesday. From Thursday onwards it will be dry and sunny, with high humidity levels throughout the weekend.

The pollen count is set to rocket and the Met Office are warning asthma sufferers to be prepared.

What is the long-term forecast for July?

The Met Office says: “As we go into early July the most likely scenario is for a continuation for warm or very warm, locally hot, and potentially thundery, weather possible for parts of the UK.

It's been a very changeable week in Leeds - a thunder warning is in place for Monday and Tuesday

“There is likely to be occasional spells of dry and fine weather. Temperatures will return closer to normal after a potentially very warm or hot spell of weather at the start of the period.”