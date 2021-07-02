The warning, which lasts from 6am until midnight on Saturday, covers almost all of England.

The forecaster predicts that the storm will hit Leeds at around 10am, peaking at around 2pm - with some late afternoon sun predicted.

A thunderstorm is set to hit Leeds this weekend.

There is still a 30 per cent chance of rain at 8pm when England v Ukraine kicks off - so football fans may want to think about covering up if watching in a beer garden.

The weather doesn't look like it will improve much for next week either.

The BBC is predicting six straight days of rain from Saturday until Thursday.

What to expect during the yellow thunderstorm warning, according to the Met Office:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The Met Office forecast for the weekend and beyond:

Saturday:

Dry at first but showers soon spreading from the southwest, again becoming heavy and thundery in places through the day. Feeling rather warm and humid. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rather warm Sunday, with bright or sunny spells but also some heavy, locally thundery showers developing. Bright with less showers on Monday. Overnight rain, then showers Tuesday. Cooler, strong winds.