Thunderstorm alert for tomorrow in Leeds - all you need to know

Have your say

The Met Office have issued a thunderstorm alert for tomorrow - with heavy showers set to cause traffic disruption.

The forecast issued is: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening."

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses "could be flooded quickly", with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

Difficult driving conditions are also expected, with a "small chance" of fast flowing floodwater "causing danger to life".

Trains and bus services are likely to be delayed due to the weather.

The weather warning has been issued for much of the north of England and all of Scotland from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday (July 11)

The Met Office said to prepare by unplugging all non-essential appliances, including the television, as lightning can cause power surges.

The organisation said to seek shelter if possible during the inclement weather.