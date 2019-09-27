This is when thunderstorm could hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

After a wet and windy week in Leeds, this weekend is set to be a washout with heavy downpours and thunder forecast for the city.

Friday evening could see thunder and lightening and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Saturday and Sunday - warning that flooding 'is likely' in places.

Spray and flash flooding on roads could make journey times longer and disrupt bus and train services.

This is when the rain and thunder is expected to hit Leeds.

Friday forecast

Isolated showers are expected throughout the day, with heavy rain forecast from 11am to 3pm.

Thunder and lightening are forecast at 5pm.

Further heavy showers will follow for a time, before they ease into the night.

Temperatures around 15C in the day, dropping to 12C overnight.

Saturday forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and Leeds could see flooding in some places.

Heavy rain is expected at 7am, before showers get lighter by noon.

We could see some patches of bright sunshine in the afternoon, however heavy and blustery showers will remain likely throughout Saturday.

Overnight, heavy downpours are forecast from 11pm into the early hours of Sunday.

Temperatures around 16C in the day, dropping to 13C overnight.

Sunday forecast

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for Sunday with heavy rain expected throughout the day, particularly before 10am.

It will be windy so there could be patches of sunshine.

The heavy downpours are expected to ease overnight and there will be a brighter start to Monday.

Temperatures around 15C in the day, dropping to as low as 10C overnight.