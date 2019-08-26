This is when temperatures will hit record breaking highs in Leeds on a scorching bank holiday Monday

Have your say

Temperatures are set to hit 28C in Leeds today on what could be the hottest ever late August bank holiday Monday.

-> 15 of the best fancy-dress pictures from Headingley on England vs. Australia Ashes day three

After a scorching weekend, temperatures will rise again this afternoon with blazing sunshine throughout the day.

The Met Office has confirmed that it is the hottest ever late August bank holiday weekend on UK record and today's temperatures could break records for bank holiday Monday.

Music revellers at Leeds Festival soaked up the sunshine yesterday during the last day of music - and there was even a wedding party.

After another scorcher today, it will remain dry and warm overnight with largely clear skies and a minimum temperature of 13C.

Rain is forecast for Leeds on Tuesday, cooling temperatures to around 22C.

Hour-by-hour bank holiday Monday forecast

09.00 - Sunshine - 17C

10.00 - Sunshine - 20C

11.00 - Sunshine - 21C

12.00 - Sunshine - 23C

13.00 - Sunshine - 24C

14.00 - Sunshine - 25C

15.00 - Sunshine - 27C

16.00 - Sunshine - 27C

17.00 - Sunshine - 27C

18.00 - Sunshine - 27C

19.00 - Sunshine - 26C

20.00 - Sunshine - 24C