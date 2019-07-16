This is when Leeds is set to swelter as Caribbean air sweeps across the UK

Leeds is set to sizzle as humid Caribbean air is set to sweep across the UK in the coming days.

This week is expected to be largely dry and settled with temperatures reaching 24C in Leeds.

Friday and Saturday will see more unsettled weather, with showers and longer spells of rain along with cooler temperatures.

But the warm weather is set to return next week.

Low pressure systems are set to move to the north west of the British Isles and with high pressure sitting to the east of the UK very humid air from the Caribbean is likely to be pulled our way.

The latest long range forecast suggests that into the middle and end of next week it could become very warm and humid across much of the country with temperatures into the high 20s.

In the meantime, there could be some thunder and lightning.

The Met Office forecast this week says:

Today:

A fine day with sunshine and fair weather cloud, perhaps an isolated shower developing during the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Tonight:

Any cloud from the day dissipating away to leave a clear night with some patchy cloud through the early hours. Some pockets of mist possible in prone spots. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Wednesday:

Any mist dissipating quickly, leaving a day of sunshine and showers. These heavier and more frequent during the evening. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunshine and isolated showers on Thursday, feeling a little fresher. Turning increasingly cloudy and windy on Friday, with rain later, heavy at times. Saturday, sunshine and showers - possibly thundery.