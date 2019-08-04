This is when it is set to rain in Leeds today - hour-by-hour forecast

Heavy thunderstorms could hit Leeds on Sunday afternoon.
The Met Office has a yellow thunderstorm warning in place across the north until midnight, which warns of scattered heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause some transport disruption and flooding.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain at the start of the Leeds Pride march at 2pm.
The forecast for Leeds for today is: "The odd light shower during the morning, but generally it will be dry with sunny spells.
"Scattered showers developing through the afternoon, locally very heavy with a risk of thunderstorms and hail.
"Southeasterly winds making it cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 24 degrees."
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds:
11am: 21 degrees, less than five per cent chance of rain
noon: 22 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: 23 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
2pm: 21 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
3pm: 21 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: 21 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm: 22 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm: 22 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm: 21 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
8pm: 21 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
9pm: 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
10pm: 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
11pm: 19 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain