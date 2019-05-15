This is how long the heatwave will last in Leeds

Have your say

For the past few days Leeds has been basking in sunshine, but how long will it continue?

The Met Office is forecasting that the city will stay warm and sunny until Friday when temperatures are set to start cooling down.

Sunbathers in Leeds.

Saturday will then see rain return to the city before a cloudy but dry day on Sunday.

See the full forecast below:

Wednesday evening

This evening will be dry with any patchy cloud fading away.

Long clear periods for the rest of the night with light winds.

It will become chilly, particularly in rural areas, perhaps with a few fog patches.

Minimum temperature 1°C.

Thursday

Any fog first thing will quickly clear.

The rest of the day will be dry and sunny.

It will be warm in the sunshine, though cooler than previous days due to an increasing easterly breeze.

Dry overnight with a few fog patches later.

Maximum temperature 18°C.

Friday

Friday morning will be fine once any fog has cleared.

There's a small risk of some showers later in the day and into the evening.

Maximum temperature 14°C.

Weekend

Cool and cloudy on Saturday with rain at times.

Rain is expected between 7am and 1pm.

Sunday will start out cloudy before changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Next week

Changeable weather is likely to continue next week, with a risk of showers for most parts and perhaps some longer spells of rain.

The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year.