After torrential downpours and major storms caused flooding last month, March has welcomed some fine weather - and more is on the way.

Forecasters predict a day of downpours, but the rest of the week is expected to be fine and bright.

Here's the full Met Office forecast for the week ahead.

A fantastic display of Crocuses brightening up the woodland area near Temple Newsam House for visitors. Pictured Steph Smith, 34, of Tadcaster, stopping to take a selfie amongst the beautiful array of colours. (Photo: James Hardisty)

Monday

We can expect lots of spring sunshine in Leeds today, turning to partly cloudy by the evening.

After a windy weekend, speeds have now dropped but will pick up again by the early afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to highs of 12C and it will stay dry overnight, with lows of 4C.

Tuesday

Tuesday is set to be another fine and dry day, with sunshine turning to cloud by the late afternoon.

Any strong winds will have subsided, with temperatures climbing to 13C by 3pm.

It will stay dry and mild overnight, with a minimum temperature of 6C.

Wednesday

Heavy rain is on the way on Wednesday. After a cloudy start to the morning, showers are forecast to begin by 9am.

They will turn heavy in the afternoon, the Met Office predicts, before eventually subsiding by 9pm.

Temperatures will be around 9C, dropping to 3C overnight.

Thursday

The weather will turn fine again on Thursday, with bright sunshine forecast throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb to 12C. It will be windy, with gusts reaching 25mph in the afternoon.

It will stay clear overnight, with minimum temperatures of 4C.

Friday

After a partly-cloudy start to the morning, there will be sunny intervals in Leeds on Friday - turning to bright sunshine by the evening.

Temperatures will be mild at 13C, dropping to 3C overnight.

Saturday and Sunday

As we welcome the first day of spring, the Met Office predicts two days of glorious sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll see highs of 13C, above average for this time of year.

But it will turn chilly at night - with lows of 2C on Saturday evening.