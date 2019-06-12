"Ten degrees in Leeds is not cold - it's shorts weather" - Leeds reacts to miserable June weather

Have your say

It's a time when everyone should be sitting in a pub garden - instead we're heading to work in our Winter coats.

June's deluge of rain has left us feeling distinctly un-Summery, with temperatures still a chilly 10 degrees.

Office workers and shoppers sheltering from the rain whilst in the centre of Leeds.

The Met Office have even issued a yellow weather warning over the downpour of rain this week.

Leeds residents have been lamenting the lack of sunshine with typical Yorkshire wit.

University of Leeds professor Dr Leon Black tweeted to say: "Ten degrees in Leeds is not cold - it's shorts weather."

Andrew Staniforth wrote the weather was "great if you're a duck", saying: "Just floated into Leeds for another day in the office."

Timothy Thurston also tweeted over the lack of summer weather, writing: "This week’s weather in Leeds is like: if you’re going to be leaving for the whole summer, I’m going to make sure you won’t want to come back."

Neil Underwood commented he was going to work "in my Winter coat - in June".

He added: "This feels as wrong as jam on a Yorkshire Pudding but the weather isn't exactly very Juney is it?"

Rain on Wednesday will be lighter according to the Met Office, although stronger showers have been forecast for Thursday.