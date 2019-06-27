Temperatures rise as Leeds prepares for heatwave: Thursday's weather in full

Have your say

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to hit highs of 21 degrees today as the weekend heatwave approaches, according to the Met Office.

After a cloudy start to the morning, it's turning sunny this afternoon and will feel much warmer than Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise to around 21 degrees by 4pm and it will remain mild and dry overnight, with lows of around 11 degrees.

The pollen count has rocketed to very high and may bring severe hayfever symptoms.

The sunshine is expected to last into the weekend, with a scorcher of a day predicted for Saturday as temperatures could reach highs of 27 degrees.

