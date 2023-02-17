With around 21,000 customers affected so far, our teams have worked in a swift and safe manner throughout the day and have already managed to reconnect over 90% of customers impacted by the storm, with the major impact across our North and West Yorkshire regions.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused for our customers and we appreciate their patience whilst we do what we need to do to get final customers reconnected. At this stage, we are confident that all customers will have their power restored by 11pm this evening.