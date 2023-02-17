Storm Otto: Live updates as Leeds station in chaos, thousands hit by power cuts and clean-up continues
Conditions in Leeds may have calmed as Storm Otto pushed further north but the impact of the high winds is still being felt.
Thousands of properties across the region have been hit by power cuts, with Northern Powergrid still working to restore supplies to many homes. Train services are also in disarray after the rail network was blighted by items being caught in overhead wires or falling onto the tracks, with one passenger comparing the scenes at Leeds City Station to a “disaster movie”.
A number of flights destined for Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted, while various sections of A1M were north of Leeds due to overturned lorries. Other local roads were blocked due to fallen trees, with pictures capturing the damage and destruction caused.
Key Events
Fallen trees around the city have provided evidence of the force of the winds that battered the city earlier today. This picture was taken on the towpath beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
And this was was the scene at Kirkstall Abbey.
This tree near Oakwood Church on Springwood Road was another to be toppled.
And reader Les Lamb captured this shot of the destruction caused at Roundhay Park.
Northern Powergrid sais it is pushing to restore power to the final 1,700 customers still affected by Storm Otto and hopes to have all supplies restored this evening.
With around 21,000 customers affected so far, our teams have worked in a swift and safe manner throughout the day and have already managed to reconnect over 90% of customers impacted by the storm, with the major impact across our North and West Yorkshire regions.
We are sorry for the inconvenience caused for our customers and we appreciate their patience whilst we do what we need to do to get final customers reconnected. At this stage, we are confident that all customers will have their power restored by 11pm this evening.
Frustrated passengers have been taking to social media to share their experiences of the disruption to rail services at Leeds station as dozens of services have been cancelled or delayed.
Although many obstructions to railway lines have now been cleared, there are still major issues with services in and around Leeds. Rail replacement coaches are in place operating between Leeds and Doncaster via Wakefield Westgate and York and Newcastle. There are also coaches operating between Edinburgh and Newcastle in both directions. Here’s the latest guidance from the key operators:
Northern
Due to train and train crew displacement from earlier today, trains running to / from Leeds may continue to be cancelled or delayed. Passengers can use their ticket on any Northern services via “any reasonable route”.
TransPennine Express & LNER
Lines have now reopened following severe weather between York and Edinburgh. However, trains may still be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled while services recover. Disruption is expected until 5pm.
LNER passengers can use tickets at no extra cost on various routes as listed on the National Rail website.
A trampoline is among the items to have been cleared from railway lines in the region following the high winds this morning. Network Rail’s Leeds City Station team has shared these pictures.
It said: “Here are some of the objects we’ve been busy clearing from the tracks this morning. We have now lifted the speed restriction north of York, but there will be knock-on delays throughout today.”
Northern says the track between Guiseley and Ilkley is now open as usual.
It says services are now able to run between Harrogate and Knaresborough, Leeds and Bradford Interchange, Leeds and Shipley. Service are still unable to run between Leeds and Doncaster due to debris on the overhead lines.
A reader has sent in the below image, showing a fallen tree in Potternewton Park.
Storm Otto has caused a tree to fall on top of a Porsche 911 supercar.
Strong winds have swept across Yorkshire today and a car on Granby Road in Harrogate has fallen victim to the severe weather. Images captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding show the car trapped under the branches of a fallen tree.
Leeds Bradford Airport remains open but a spokesperson says the weather has caused disruption to flight schedules, as previously reported. A number of scheduled arrivals and departures were cancelled this morning, with other flights being delayed by several hours.
We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.
Northern Powergrid Storm says that around 19,000 customers in the region have been affected by power cuts resulting from today’s storm, with high winds expected to last until 2pm. The majority of the 143 incidents reported by 10.30am were in the West and North Yorkshire areas.
Our teams responded quickly and have already managed to reconnect over 11,000 customers. For customers impacted, at this stage we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today.
It plans to issue a further update this afternoon. Anyone who is experiencing a power cut can register it online or by call 105.