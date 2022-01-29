Banyan on Street Lane, Roundhay

A Twitter user filmed the airborne awning belonging to Banyan on Street Lane at around 5am.

Storm Malik has brought winds of around 60mph to Leeds on Saturday with multiple reports of fallen trees blocking roads.

Disruptions in Leeds so far include:-

- Harewood House completely closed to visitors for safety reasons

- Fallen tree blocking Aberford Road in Woodlesford

- Fallen tree on Parkside estate in Bramhope

- Foam and debris reported on M62 at Birstall