Storm Malik in Leeds: Video captures moment marquee outside Banyan bar on Street Lane in Roundhay blows away at 5am
This is the dramatic moment a marquee outside a bar in Roundhay blows away during Storm Malik this morning.
A Twitter user filmed the airborne awning belonging to Banyan on Street Lane at around 5am.
Storm Malik has brought winds of around 60mph to Leeds on Saturday with multiple reports of fallen trees blocking roads.
Disruptions in Leeds so far include:-
- Harewood House completely closed to visitors for safety reasons
- Fallen tree blocking Aberford Road in Woodlesford
- Fallen tree on Parkside estate in Bramhope
- Foam and debris reported on M62 at Birstall
- Window falls onto pavement from upper floor of Chapel Allerton Library and two trees have come down in Chapel Allerton Park