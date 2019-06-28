Safety warnings as Leeds set to bake in the hottest weekend of the year

Leeds is set for a scorcher of a Saturday as the weather hots up.

It comes as record heat has hit parts of Europe and authorities in the UK have warned people to take care as temperatures rise and the country gears up for the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office has predicted that the thermometer will tip 29 degrees in Leeds tomorrow (Saturday) following what has been a few weeks of unseasonably cool and wet weather earlier this month.

It said Leeds residents can expect "hot, sunny spells on Saturday, after any early cloud clears. Sunshine turning hazier during the day, with a small chance of an isolated thundery shower later in the afternoon."

And while the city's reservoirs and canals seem like the ideal place to cool down, Yorkshire Water has warned it could lead to "tragic consequences".

Alastair Harvey, the organisation's recreation advisor, said: “Reservoirs are deep and the water in them doesn’t flow or heat up in the same way as rivers or the sea with the temperature rarely rising above 12C. People sometimes do not understand how dangerous they can be. Just a short swim can result in a tragic loss of life and we want to once again ask people to stay out of our reservoirs.”

He added that despite signs around all of Yorkshire Water’s 120 reservoirs warning people about the dangers of swimming, alcohol and bravado can sometimes cloud people’s judgement.

Sunday is predicted to be sunny but breezy and less warm with highs of around 20 degrees.