Met Office weather Leeds: Weather warning issued for Leeds on Sunday with "flooding possible"

A weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday - with "flooding possible".

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:45 pm

The yellow warning covers from midday until midnight on Sunday (September 19).

Heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport, the Met Office said:

Here is what to expect according to the service:

Weather warning issued for Leeds on Sunday with "flooding possible" - Met Office SWNS

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

For more info and to view the full warning click here.