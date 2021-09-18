The yellow warning covers from midday until midnight on Sunday (September 19).

Heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport, the Met Office said:

Here is what to expect according to the service:

Weather warning issued for Leeds on Sunday with "flooding possible" - Met Office SWNS

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures