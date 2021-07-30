The Met Office warns to expect stormy weather between 11am and 10pm today (Friday).

The forecaster has issued the yellow weather warning for Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and parts of East Anglia.

It warns that flooding and cancellations to bus and train services are possible, with the chance of flash flooding which could cause a danger to life.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Leeds on Friday

It's set to be a washout day in Leeds with heavy rain forecast throughout the afternoon.Temperatures have also dropped after a mild week, with lows of 13C.

What to expect according to the Met Office:

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost