The city was hit with torrential downpours for most of the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to much colder lows of 10C.

There will be a brighter start to the day today (Wednesday September 29), the Met Office predicts, with cloud clearing to make way for bright sunshine by the late morning.

There is a chance of light showers in the afternoon, but these should clear later in the day - with the lengthy sunny spells into the evening.

Here is the full Met Office forecast in Leeds on Wednesday

Maximum temperatures will be around 14C, dropping to 9C overnight.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the week?

Here is the long-range Met Office forecast for Leeds:

From Thursday to Sunday, the Met Office predicts a very unsettled spell of weather with showers or longer spells of rain, sometimes heavy or thundery.

Temperatures will slightly below average for this time of year and it will be windy - with gales over hillier parts of the city at times.

The Met Office's long range forecast, which looks from Sunday onwards to October 12, states that a low pressure system to the north of the UK will bring longer spells of rain, heavy at times.

As this area of low pressure moves away another is likely to move to the north of the UK. This will bring further showers or longer spells of rain to the north, along with the potential for strong winds.

Temperatures are likely to start out slightly below average, before returning to near average later in the period.