After heavy showers battered the city on Thursday, the outlook for the weekend ahead sees more sunshine - but expect frequent showers and galeforce winds.

The Met Office forecast for Friday October 1 predicts light showers throughout the morning, with strong winds bringing brief spells of sunshine.

It will be a sunnier afternoon, with temperatures rising to around 14C.

It's going to be unsettled, windy and wet weekend in Leeds

Saturday is expected to be another washout, cloudy skies changing to heavy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs of 12C.

Weather experts predict another unsettled day on Sunday. Clear skies in the morning are expected to turn to light showers by lunchtime, with temperatures at around 14C.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the month?

Here is the long-range Met Office forecast for the North:

The Met Office's long range forecast, which looks from Tuesday onwards to October 14, predicts an unsettled period of weather is likely across the UK through the first part of this period.

Showers or longer spells of rain will affect many areas, these heavy at times, although some drier and brighter intervals are also likely.

Strong winds are also possible in places, particularly along coasts.

Temperatures are likely to be below average.

During the second half of this period, conditions will probably remain somewhat more unsettled across the North, with further showers or some longer spells of rain and potential for strong winds at times.

Temperatures will probably return to near average for most areas.