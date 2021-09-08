A yellow weather warning sees thunderstorms on the horizon for Leeds tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office has now been extended for areas across England including Leeds with thunderstorms on the horizon.

The mini heatwave, which saw temperatures reach 26 degrees in Leeds this week, will end on Thursday as heavy showers and thunderstorms cloud over Yorkshire.

The Met Office has updated their warning and the storms set for tomorrow will now start an hour earlier at 10am instead of 11am.

Warning those travelling or working during the storms, the Met Office has said:

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

On Friday the weather warning is no longer in place for Leeds, however showers are expected from 1pm and are likely to continue till early evening.

Over the weekend the warm weather may not be returning, but rain will dry up and temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees with cloudy intervals in between.

