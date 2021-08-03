But it's not set to last long.

The rain is predicted to make a return on Wednesday, with thunder and lightning expected to hit Leeds at 3pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for much of the north of England on Friday - with the forecaster warning of further thundery downpours.

The Met Office has warned that flooding is possible as it issues a thunderstorm warning

A second thunderstorm is expected to hit Leeds at 1pm on Friday.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, the Met Office has warned, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Here is the full weather forecast for the week ahead in Leeds:

Wednesday: Sunny intervals changing to thunder in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22C.

Thursday: Cloudy changing to heavy showers by early evening. Maximum temperature 21C.

Friday: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Maximum temperature 20C.

Saturday: Cloudy changing to light showers by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19C.

Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by the late morning. Maximum temperature 19C.

How to drive safely in rain and floods

The first thing to do if you’re caught in heavy rain is to slow down and leave more space to the vehicle in front. Stopping distances as much as double in the wet due to a reduction in grip so you need to give yourself more time and space.

Put on your headlights. Heavy rain and spray reduces visibility for all road users. It’s important to put your headlights on not only to aid your vision but also to make your car more visible to other drivers. The Highway Code says you must use your headlights when visibility is less than 100 metres. Be careful about using fog lights, rear fogs can out-shine brake lights due to the glare and reflection from spray.

Be wary of puddles and standing water. What might look like a minor puddle at the side of the road could be hiding a deep pothole or dislodged drain cover that could cause serious damage to your car. Driving through even fairly shallow puddles could also cause aquaplaning, where your tyres’ tread is overwhelmed by the volume of water and they completely lose contact with the road. You’ll feel this as a lightning of the steering.