Gritters were out on roads across Yorkshire last night as snow and sleet was expected in higher parts of the region.

There are currently weather warnings for wind, snow and ice in Scotland over the next two days but those do not extend to the north of England.

Visitors to Roundhay Park in Leeds wrapped up warm for a winter's walk. Picture: James Hardisty

The Met Office has also issued a separate weather warning for snow and ice for Scotland, the North West and parts of West Yorkshire for Friday morning, although Leeds is not included at this time.

What's the latest forecast for Leeds?

Today: Early cloud and rain or snow soon clearing southern parts. Otherwise, a cold frosty start leading to a mainly dry day with lengthy sunny spells. Feeling significantly colder than recent days, especially in the wind, which strengthens during the day. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight: Largely dry overnight. Long clear spells are likely, leading to another cold night. Strong winds, with gales possible on coasts. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Wednesday: A windy, cold start, but with plenty of sunshine for many through the day. Coastal showers possible, especially later. Winds will ease during the day, but still feeling cold. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Frosty clear start Thursday, then rain, snow and strong winds soon arriving. Cold and breezy Friday, with wintry showers mainly on western hills. Further rain and strong winds Saturday.