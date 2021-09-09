The city is forecast to be hit by heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms, bringing and end to the warm September we've been having over the past few days.

The weather warning, which covers most of England, has been in place from 10am this morning and lasts until 8pm this evening.

But it look like Leeds may escape some of the worst of the rain, with dry conditions expected until this evening.

This is when rain is set to hit Leeds, according to the Met Office.

Between 7pm - 9pm looks like the time Leeds will be worst hit.

Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds:

11am: Less than 5% chance of rain - 19C

noon: Less than 5% chance of rain - 21C

1pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C

2pm: 10% chance of rain - 23C

3pm: 10% chance of rain - 23C

4pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C

5pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C

6pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C

7pm: 30% chance of rain - 21C

8pm: 30% chance of rain - 20C

9pm: 30% chance of rain - 20C

10pm: 10% chance of rain - 19C

11pm: 10% chance of rain - 19C

What to expect during a thunderstorm warning, according to the Met Office:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures