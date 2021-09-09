Met Office Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as thunderstorm warning issued for Leeds
A Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Leeds today.
The city is forecast to be hit by heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms, bringing and end to the warm September we've been having over the past few days.
The weather warning, which covers most of England, has been in place from 10am this morning and lasts until 8pm this evening.
But it look like Leeds may escape some of the worst of the rain, with dry conditions expected until this evening.
Between 7pm - 9pm looks like the time Leeds will be worst hit.
Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds:
11am: Less than 5% chance of rain - 19C
noon: Less than 5% chance of rain - 21C
1pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C
2pm: 10% chance of rain - 23C
3pm: 10% chance of rain - 23C
4pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C
5pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C
6pm: 10% chance of rain - 22C
7pm: 30% chance of rain - 21C
8pm: 30% chance of rain - 20C
9pm: 30% chance of rain - 20C
10pm: 10% chance of rain - 19C
11pm: 10% chance of rain - 19C
What to expect during a thunderstorm warning, according to the Met Office:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads