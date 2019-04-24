Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Leeds as heavy rain and thunderstorms set to batter city

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds with the city set to be battered by thunderstorms today.

Thunderstorms are set to hit the city today between 1pm and 9pm.

West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire will be affected although latest Met Office tracking appears that the Yorkshire coast will avoid the bad weather.

Other parts of the UK, including the North West, North East, East Midlands and West Midlands have also all been issued the same yellow weather warning.

The Met Office warn the thunderstorms may bring some temporary disruption to travel and power supplies.

This is what they say to expect:

* Possible damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely, with possible delays to train services.

* There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

* Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "These thunderstorms bring the potential for lightning strikes and hail, with sudden downpours and gusty winds."