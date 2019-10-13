Met Office issues weather warning for Leeds as torrential downpours hit
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Leeds as heavy showers are forecast on Monday, October 14.
After a wet and windy day on Sunday the rain will start to ease this evening, with skies clearing and pockets of fog possible.
But the rain will return on Monday, with heavy showers forecast for 5pm.
Across the UK, over two weeks of rain is forecast to fall in just one day.
The Met Office warns that the heavy rain could lead to flooding in homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings.
The forecaster says: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."
When is the rain forecast for Leeds?
The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for Leeds from 12pm until 11.59pm on Monday.
It is expected to remain largely dry until the heavy showers hit between 3pm and 5pm.
The rain will continue to fall until at least 2am on Wednesday.