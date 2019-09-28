Met Office issues weather warning for Leeds - weekend forecast

The rest of the weekend will be a washout in Leeds - with rain not letting up until Sunday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering Leeds, which could mean flooding on roads and bus and train delays.

A rainy day in Leeds (Photo: James Hardisty)

Here is the forecast for the rest of the weekend:

Saturday night

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain at 6pm, which should let up around 8pm, before getting going again at around 11pm.

Heavy rain will continue to fall throughout the early hours of the morning.

Sunday

Sadly for those outside watching the UCI Road World Championships, the Met Office forecast predicts the chance of rain as above 80 per cent for the most of the day, until around 6pm when it should start to dry up.

Sunday night will be dry.

Monday

The weather is set to stay dry on Monday, but Tuesday is set to be another rainy day.