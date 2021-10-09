Leeds weekend weather: Mild weekend with little chance of rain according to Met Office
Leeds is set for a mild weekend with little chance of rain, according to the Met Office forecast.
On Saturday, highs of 17 degrees and lows of 12 are expected.
On Sunday it is due to be slightly colder, with highs of 16 and lows of 9 degrees.
There is less than a 10% chance of rain this weekend, with dry conditions expected and sunny spells.
On Saturday, the sunrise is at 7.22am and sunset at 6.24pm.
On Sunday, the sunrise is at 7.24am and sunset at 6.22pm.
Met Office outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Rather cloudy and mostly dry Saturday, though some bright interludes.
Patchy rain moving southeast overnight, clearing to brighter, fresher conditions Sunday.
Breezier Monday with rain arriving from the west.
