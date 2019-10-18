Leeds weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit
The weather in Leeds this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with a mixture of cloud, heavy rain and sunshine.
Here’s what to expect.
Friday (18 Oct)
Friday will see light rain from 3pm onwards, easing to cloud at around 5pm. Light rain will then return at 8pm, continuing to hit until around 10pm. Maximum daytime temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 9C.
Saturday (19 Oct)
Saturday morning will then be mostly cloudy throughout, with sunny intervals between 11am and 12pm. This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, before heavy rain hits from 3pm onwards, easing to light rain by 4pm. Maximum temperature of 13C.
Rain will ease by 5pm, remaining cloudy, but dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.
Sunday (20 Oct)
Sunday will see bright sunshine throughout the morning and most of the afternoon, turning cloudy at 4pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.
Sunday evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 8C.
The Met Office outlook for Yorkshire for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be a “Rather cloudy start Sunday with occasional showers, but some sunny spells developing. Cloudy and breezier Monday, with showers for some. Chilly start Tuesday, then drier with some sunny spells possible.”