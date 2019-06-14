Leeds weekend weather: All you need to know

Have your say

The weather for Leeds this weekend is a mixed bag, with showers expected on Saturday before the chance of sun on Sunday.

Saturday is expected to start dry.

However, cloud will move in from the west during the morning which may result in showers.

Showers and rain may linger for the rest of the day, with the rain fairly persistent in places.

There is expected to be a top temperature of 16 degrees on Saturday, with a low of eight.

The highest chance of rain will be between 5pm and 7pm.

On Sunday, there will be sunny spells to start the day.

There is a chance of rain on what is expected to be a breezy day.

Highs of 18 degrees and lows of 12 degrees are expected.

The highest chance of rain will be at 8pm.