Leeds weather: Will it rain in Leeds on Wednesday after stormy conditions on Tuesday
A weather warning issued for Leeds on Tuesday warned residents of rain - with stormy conditions in force all day.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:45 am
However, the forecast for Wednesday looks much better, with a 'clear' day expected by the Met Office.
The sunrise is at 7.16am and sunset is at 6.31pm.
Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 11 degrees are expected.
There is less than a 10% chance of rain all day according to the Met Office.
Wind speeds are also much reduced from Tuesday.
Wednesday marks the start of a three-day period of better weather expected in the city.