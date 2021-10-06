Leeds weather: Will it rain in Leeds on Wednesday after stormy conditions on Tuesday

However, the forecast for Wednesday looks much better, with a 'clear' day expected by the Met Office.

The sunrise is at 7.16am and sunset is at 6.31pm.

Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 11 degrees are expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Skyline Pic: Bruce Rollinson

There is less than a 10% chance of rain all day according to the Met Office.

Wind speeds are also much reduced from Tuesday.