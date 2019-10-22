Leeds weather warning: Disruption and flooding expected after heavy rain this weekend
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to Leeds, as heavy rain is set to hit.
The weather warning is in place from 12pm on Friday (25 October) until 23.59pm on Saturday (26 October), covering North, South and West Yorkshire, including Leeds.
The Met Office said, “Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.
“Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind.
“This rain is expected to continue falling in similar areas for around 24 hours. As such during this period 40-60 mm of rain is likely, with perhaps as much as 100 mm over higher ground.”
What to expect from this weather warning
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Looking further ahead
Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook explains that “next week it may become drier and more settled again with some sunshine but also overnight fog patches, which could be slow to clear by day.
“However, Atlantic fronts could still bring further rain and strong winds across western parts of the UK at times.”