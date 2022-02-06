Temperatures are set to drop to 1C in the early hours of Monday morning, but the Met Office predicts it will feel as low as -3C due to icy winds continuing to blow across the city.

The forecaster considers high winds anything over 30mph.

Gusts have reached up to 45mph in Leeds over the weekend

With more rain on the way this afternoon, here is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for the days ahead.

Hour-by-hour forecast on Sunday:

2pm - sunny intervals - 6C - wind 40mph

3pm - heavy shower - 4C - wind 36mph

4pm - heavy shower - 4C - wind 30mph

5pm - heavy shower - 4C - wind 38mph

6pm - light shower - 3C - wind 38mph

7pm - partly cloudy - 3C - wind 42mph

8pm - clear night - 3C - wind 38mph

9pm - clear night - 3C - wind 36mph

10pm - clear night - 3C - wind 34mph

11pm - clear night - 3C - wind 31mph

Here's the forecast for the days ahead:

Remaining showers should fade overnight on Sunday leaving a mainly dry but cold night, with a widespread sharp frost and perhaps a few icy patches.

Brisk winds will ease later in the night. Minimum temperatures 1C.

Monday will see a fine, cold and crisp start with frost, giving way to cloudier conditions and strengthening winds.

A little rain is expected for Leeds in the late afternoon, with temperatures gradually rising. Maximum temperature 9C.

The weather will be changeable and rather windy from Tuesday to Thursday.

Probably milder but rather cloudy on Tuesday, with these conditions clearing southwards midweek to leave brighter but colder weather on Thursday.